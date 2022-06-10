CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CURI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 369,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $15.94.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signify Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

