CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Brick & Kyle Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,993. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.