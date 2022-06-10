CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 924,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,450,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,183,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $91.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

