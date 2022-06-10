Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Cybin by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

