Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.