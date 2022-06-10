D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.46.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.