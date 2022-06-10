Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.53

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 6974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

