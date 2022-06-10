Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €56.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.50 ($62.90).

EPA:BN opened at €53.34 ($57.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.35. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

