Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.60 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 21,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,656. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

