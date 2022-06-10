Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 6.40% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKDCA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,547,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,433,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 452,032 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 150.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 223,731 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKDCA opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

