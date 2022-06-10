David L. Sze Acquires 2,175,518 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze purchased 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KIND opened at 3.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.12 and a 200-day moving average of 6.09. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIND. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 19.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,527 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,240,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,016,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIND. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.00.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

