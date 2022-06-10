DDKoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,554.09 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $114,554.09 and $1,519.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006944 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004077 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.