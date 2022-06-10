Desjardins Cuts BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to C$152.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,006.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,059 shares of company stock worth $719,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.