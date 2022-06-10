Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Price Target to €90.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

