Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Price Target to €90.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
UCBJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.
OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.
UCB Company Profile (Get Rating)
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UCB (UCBJY)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.