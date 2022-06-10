Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $30.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

SNAP stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Snap by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

