Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($76.34) to €50.50 ($54.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($64.30) to €63.20 ($67.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 132,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,856. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

