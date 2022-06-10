Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $178.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

