DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,069 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.51% of DiamondHead worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $121,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $192,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.82 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

