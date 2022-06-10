DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DKS traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. 50,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.89.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $2,755,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

