Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.67 million and the lowest is $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $122.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $399.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.10 million to $402.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $425.95 million, with estimates ranging from $423.50 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 115,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,454. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at $63,790,399.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after acquiring an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

