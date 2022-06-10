Dogecoin Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.95 billion and approximately $420.23 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00196076 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

