Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

DLTR traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

