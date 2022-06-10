Dollarama Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

DOL stock opened at C$72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.75 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.56. The firm has a market cap of C$21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

