Dollarama Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
DOL stock opened at C$72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$52.75 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.56. The firm has a market cap of C$21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dollarama (Get Rating)
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
