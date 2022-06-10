Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBM. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.56.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$573.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.66. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.15.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

