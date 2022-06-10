Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.97 Million

Analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $879.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $876.39 million and the highest is $885.10 million. Donaldson posted sales of $773.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DCI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $7,130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donaldson by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,043. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

