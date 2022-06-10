DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 10%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $61.77. 121,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,343,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,798 shares of company stock worth $36,906,316. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,591,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

