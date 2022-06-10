Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

NAPA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.24. 243,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,205,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 114,613 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

