Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

DT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. 40,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,213. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.46, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 396,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

