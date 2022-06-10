E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.10

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 6100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$21.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, E Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$338.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.13.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

