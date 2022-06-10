Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of close to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. Ecolab also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.76.

NYSE ECL traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.24. 22,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.76 and a 200 day moving average of $189.86.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

