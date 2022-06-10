Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $92,141.50 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $92,141.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

