Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $92,141.50 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $92,141.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $28.34.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
