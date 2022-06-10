Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 8%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 5,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,356,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $764.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.