Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 25,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,376. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.