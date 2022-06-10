Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,662.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $29,662.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00434537 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

