Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 631,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,397,000 after acquiring an additional 168,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,960 shares of company stock worth $378,610,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $303.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $288.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

