Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.
Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)
