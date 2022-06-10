Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

