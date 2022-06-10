Enovix (ENVX) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.92 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $24.47 million 1.15

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enovix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 671 989 36 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.58%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 70.29%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

