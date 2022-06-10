EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. EnQuest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.