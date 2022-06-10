Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.96 per share, for a total transaction of $828,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enviva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enviva by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enviva by 108.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EVA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 369,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Enviva has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

