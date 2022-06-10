EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $400.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $417.64.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $316.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

