Equal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $167,991.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

