Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 4% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 84,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,852,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13.
About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.