Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 4% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 84,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,852,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 105.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 35.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

