Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 352.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

