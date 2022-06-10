Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.25. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.36.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,966 shares of company stock valued at $71,809. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

