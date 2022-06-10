Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.75

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 438600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 2,918 ($36.57) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($50.13) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,146 ($39.42) to GBX 2,665 ($33.40) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($44.61) to GBX 3,300 ($41.35) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,300 ($41.35) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,672.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

