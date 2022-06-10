Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £135.93 ($170.33).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($162.91) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($166.17) to GBX 9,960 ($124.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($187.97) to £140 ($175.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG traded down GBX 164 ($2.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9,146 ($114.61). 672,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,770.69 and a 200-day moving average of £110.60. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,892 ($111.43) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($170.93). The stock has a market cap of £19.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.