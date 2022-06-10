Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Ferrari stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 408,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,037. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.98. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

