FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of FGI opened at $2.31 on Monday. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.
FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
