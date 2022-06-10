Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00023429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $200.25 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 217,336,087 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

