Financial Contrast: Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) & Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) and Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gibson Energy and Capricorn Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 1 6 1 0 2.00 Capricorn Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Gibson Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Capricorn Energy has a consensus target price of $4.16, suggesting a potential downside of 26.37%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Capricorn Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricorn Energy has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gibson Energy and Capricorn Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $5.75 billion 0.55 $115.74 million $0.88 24.65 Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 15.85 $894.50 million N/A N/A

Capricorn Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gibson Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Capricorn Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.98% 25.41% 4.80% Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Capricorn Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc., a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021. Capricorn Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

